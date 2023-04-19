CIS Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

CIS Product Specialist
My client in Financial Services industry is looking for a CIS Product Specialist to join their team in CPT. This position focuses on doing all new fund applications for local and foreign asset managers with the FSCA.
Must have completed Bachelors Degree (BCom Finance / Investments / Compliance) with 3-5 years working experience in a related role in Financial Services. Good understanding of Collective Investments Schemes (application process – CISCA, BN90 & BN52).
You wil be responsible for:
- New Fund Applications
- Ballot process
- Fund Closure Applications
- S65 Applications
- Managing the take on of new brokers including
- Assisting regulatory compliance with various compliance support functions where required
Desired Skills:
- FSCA
- S65 Applications
- Collective Investments Schemes