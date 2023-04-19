CIS Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

CIS Product Specialist

My client in Financial Services industry is looking for a CIS Product Specialist to join their team in CPT. This position focuses on doing all new fund applications for local and foreign asset managers with the FSCA.

Must have completed Bachelors Degree (BCom Finance / Investments / Compliance) with 3-5 years working experience in a related role in Financial Services. Good understanding of Collective Investments Schemes (application process – CISCA, BN90 & BN52).

You wil be responsible for:

New Fund Applications

Ballot process

Fund Closure Applications

S65 Applications

Managing the take on of new brokers including

Assisting regulatory compliance with various compliance support functions where required

Desired Skills:

FSCA

S65 Applications

Collective Investments Schemes

