Data Analyst

Apr 19, 2023

Looking for a Data Analyst for our client in a reputable company in the banking industry
Job Purpose

To Analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the clients’ risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/manage risk-based auditing.

Job Responsibilities

  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys; NSS and Barrett etc.).
  • Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
  • Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes and productivity by recommending improvements to tools, policies and procedures to add value.
  • Contribute to stakeholder satisfaction by listening to internal and external clients and delivering on requests.
  • Ensure that zero term; small balance; direct debits and refunds processes are adhered to.
  • Monitor payment success by analyzing trends; ensuring salary date alignment and correct payment method is loaded.
  • Update all payment mechanism detail by following trends of payment behavior and method of payment made.

Qualifications

Bachelor of commerce: Accounting, Advanced diplomas/National 1st Degree

Experience

18 months to 3 years’ experience in IT audit including data analysis or GCR/ACR/Project

Technical/ Professional knowledge

  • Data Analysis
  • Governance, risk and control
  • principles of project management
  • product knowledge
  • regulatory knowledge
  • relevant software and systems knowledge
  • business writing sills
  • institute of internal auditors’ standards

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Governance
  • risk and control
  • IT Auudit

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *