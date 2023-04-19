Data Analyst

Looking for a Data Analyst for our client in a reputable company in the banking industry

Job Purpose

To Analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the clients’ risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/manage risk-based auditing.



Job Responsibilities

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys; NSS and Barrett etc.).

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes and productivity by recommending improvements to tools, policies and procedures to add value.

Contribute to stakeholder satisfaction by listening to internal and external clients and delivering on requests.

Ensure that zero term; small balance; direct debits and refunds processes are adhered to.

Monitor payment success by analyzing trends; ensuring salary date alignment and correct payment method is loaded.

Update all payment mechanism detail by following trends of payment behavior and method of payment made.

Qualifications

Bachelor of commerce: Accounting, Advanced diplomas/National 1st Degree

Experience

18 months to 3 years’ experience in IT audit including data analysis or GCR/ACR/Project

Technical/ Professional knowledge

Data Analysis

Governance, risk and control

principles of project management

product knowledge

regulatory knowledge

relevant software and systems knowledge

business writing sills

institute of internal auditors’ standards

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Governance

risk and control

IT Auudit

Learn more/Apply for this position