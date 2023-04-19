Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for a Data Analyst for our client in a reputable company in the banking industry
Job Purpose
To Analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the clients’ risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/manage risk-based auditing.
Job Responsibilities
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in culture building initiatives (e.g., staff surveys; NSS and Barrett etc.).
- Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes and productivity by recommending improvements to tools, policies and procedures to add value.
- Contribute to stakeholder satisfaction by listening to internal and external clients and delivering on requests.
- Ensure that zero term; small balance; direct debits and refunds processes are adhered to.
- Monitor payment success by analyzing trends; ensuring salary date alignment and correct payment method is loaded.
- Update all payment mechanism detail by following trends of payment behavior and method of payment made.
Qualifications
Bachelor of commerce: Accounting, Advanced diplomas/National 1st Degree
Experience
18 months to 3 years’ experience in IT audit including data analysis or GCR/ACR/Project
Technical/ Professional knowledge
- Data Analysis
- Governance, risk and control
- principles of project management
- product knowledge
- regulatory knowledge
- relevant software and systems knowledge
- business writing sills
- institute of internal auditors’ standards
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Governance
- risk and control
- IT Auudit