DevOps Engineer – G1857

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- DevOps Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems
- Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins)
- Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE
- Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation
- Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
- Monitoring: AppDynamics or Dynatrace
- Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Appserver: Glassfish, Glassfish Micro.
- Scheduling: e.g., ControlM, AWS Batch, Informatica ETL.
- Webserver: Apache
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
- Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy
- Databases (Oracle, PostgreSQL, NoSQL, PLSQL etc)
- Java Frameworks/Development
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- SQL
- Java Frameworks