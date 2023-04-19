DevOps Engineer – G1857

Apr 19, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • DevOps Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux, CRON and Unix Filesystems
  • Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (Bamboo, GitHub Actions or Jenkins)
  • Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE
  • Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation
  • Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
  • Monitoring: AppDynamics or Dynatrace
  • Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Appserver: Glassfish, Glassfish Micro.
  • Scheduling: e.g., ControlM, AWS Batch, Informatica ETL
  • Webserver: Apache
  • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
  • Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy
  • Databases (Oracle, PostgreSQL, NoSQL, PLSQL etc)
  • Java Frameworks/Development

  • ITSM
  • SQL
  • Java Frameworks

