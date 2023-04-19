External Technical Consultant

Our client in Midrand require the service of a External Technical Consultant

Skills Requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric) 8 N5 certificate

Mechanical Engineering Diploma/Degree

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the hydraulics industry

Good understanding of the hydraulics industry

Technically minded

Technical background

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good problem solving skills

High ethical standards

Valid Driver’s license

Job Description

Client/Site visits o Find projects within the hydraulics industry

Identify customer problems and liaise with engineering department to solve the problems

Build relationships with customers on behalf of the company

Conduct market research to identify gaps and opportunities

Compile quotes for products, projects and systems

Liaise with all relevant stake holders

Provide internal training to fellow colleagues on products and technical matters

Provide technical assistance to all relevant stakeholders

Understand the product range and capabilities of the company

Desired Skills:

technical

consulting

hydraulics

