Front End Developer – CYPRIS – R1m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to work abroad has been made available with one of the leading Travel Business that provide strategic solutions to clients with high quality air, land and sea travel solutions.

As a core part of the Technology team, responsible for using knowledge of programming languages to design software. Duties include collaborating with the Architect and meeting with internal clients to determine software needs, coding and testing software to ensure functionality and also updating software to enhance relevant components.

GREAT OPPORTUINITY to move abroad in the next 3 to 12 months!

Requirements:

At least 5 to 8 years JavaScript programming

Later version of Angular a must

UI UX experience

SQL

HTML

XML

GIT

Typescript

Responsibilities:

Communicate with client as and when required.

Keep time sheets up to date, and enter work done with complete descriptions.

Work independently or with other members in project team.

Ability to create and document software designs for developers

Ability to constantly reduce complexity and make decisions which optimise all architectural requirements

Ability to motivate and guide colleagues to deliver on time and in line with quality standards.

Ability to explain and communicate within a team environment, both verbally and as part of the documentation process

Reference Number for this position is GZ56991 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg and then move to Cypris offering a salary of R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth Zoutendyk on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

UI UX

SQL

HTML

XML

GIT

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position