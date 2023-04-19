Full Stack Software Engineer – JavaScript – Remote Remote

Location: London/Remote/Hybrid

Role: Senior Full Stack Developer – JavaScript

Tech: JavaScript, React, [URL Removed] Node, Typescript, AWS

Salary: up to £95K + bonus

I am recruiting for multiple experienced JavaScript Engineers on behalf of a major retail brand who are undergoing a pivotal digital transformation journey in the companies history.

In recent times they’ve headhunted industry leading figures in the fashion industry at board level, who have a proven record in elevating online businesses through technology, so this is an exciting time to join the software engineering team, where there’s a lot of demand for new business capability and customer experiences.

They believe in empowering their JavaScript Engineers to make tech decisions (low-level and high-level) as well as collaborating on architecture design and roadmap planning, so you’ll have a very real input into the success of the team.

They want experienced people, who enjoy being proactive and adding value, speaking up and bringing in fresh ideas – so you really will have a platform to be listened to here.

You also will be working with very modern tech stack including JavaScript, React, [URL Removed] Node, MongoDB, AWS.

They are ideally looking for JavaScript Engineers who have experience working in other high transactional environments, building services for high volumes using similar architectures.

For these JavaScript Engineer roles they are paying anywhere from £70,000 to £95,000 + great benefits.

Whilst they’re based in Central London, they are happy to offer remote working conditions, long as you’re happy to come in 1/2 days per month.

Interviews are happening now, so email me, Danny Moore – dmoore @ [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React

Next.JS

Node

AWS

MongoDB

