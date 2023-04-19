Geo-Spatial Analyst at SMEC South Africa – Gauteng La Montagne

REPORTS TO

Section Manager or any other person appointed to supervise him/her from time to time.

PRIMARY POSITION PURPOSE

We are seeking a talented Geospatial Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for creating maps, cartography, and graphic designs based on geospatial analysis. They will design data models, write reports, engage with clients, and maintain databases. The ideal candidate will have experience in GIS analysis, web applications, remote sensing, photogrammetry, programming, and project management

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Design and create maps, cartography, and graphic designs based on geospatial analysis for various applications, including presentations, reporting, printing, and web mapping;

Explore and understand data models, structures, and designs; design and update geo-databases and models, applying knowledge of spatial feature representations.

Write reports summarizing geospatial analysis findings and engage with clients to address their needs;

Maintain and design databases, exploring and understanding spatial data and algorithms;

Capture, manipulate, and validate geospatial data using GIS software and various information sources; perform data transformation, processing, cleaning, editing, and classification;

Convert, maintain, and project geographic data, including vector and raster datasets, using cartographic principles;

Create and edit metadata for geospatial datasets;

Perform GIS analysis, workflows, and modeling; analyze geographic relationships among different types of data;

Create web applications, including Web Maps, Story maps, PowerBI, and ArcGIS Online Dashboards; demonstrate knowledge and experience with Web Services;

Conduct remote sensing and photogrammetry tasks, including data and aerial photograph analysis, ortho-rectification, and image correction;

Utilize programming languages, such as .NET and Python, for testing, debugging, and quality assessment of completed projects;

Understand basic GIS architecture for both desktop and web applications and translate user needs into effective solutions;

Manage projects by meeting with users to define data needs, plan and resolve work processes, and monitor project requirements and progress;

Conduct research to locate, obtain, analyze, verify, and integrate spatial or relevant data, including cleaning, modeling, distance analysis, network, and terrain analysis;

Maintain GIS systems for pavement, bridge, and road management, as well as asset registers.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Work independently as well as part of a team;

Alignment with company vision, goals and values;

Map and Visualization Quality: Produce high-quality maps, cartography, and graphic designs that effectively communicate geospatial information and meet client requirements;

Project Timeliness: Complete projects within established deadlines, ensuring timely delivery of reports, maps, and other geospatial products to clients.

Data Accuracy: Maintain a high level of data accuracy and integrity by rigorously validating, updating, and cleaning geospatial data.

Client Satisfaction: Achieve and maintain a high level of client satisfaction through clear communication, timely delivery of reports, and addressing client needs effectively.

Innovation and Efficiency: Continuously improve geospatial analysis processes by adopting new techniques, tools, and methodologies, resulting in increased efficiency and innovation within the team.

Spatial AI Integration: Successfully integrate Spatial AI techniques and tools into geospatial analysis workflows, resulting in improved accuracy, efficiency, and innovation within the team.

Familiarity and proficiency in database knowledge and understanding, including MSSQL and PostGIS

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree in Geography, GIS, Cartography, or a related field.

Masters in GIS is an added advantage

Additional IT qualification will be an added advantage

Professional registration at SAGC

Previous experiencing in mentoring junior personnel will be an added advantage

Strong experience in GIS software, such as ArcGIS, QGIS, and other relevant tools.

Proven experience in GIS analysis, web applications, remote sensing, photogrammetry, and programming.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in Spatial AI, including machine learning and deep learning techniques applied to geospatial data and analysis.

Familiarity with AI platforms and frameworks, such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, or similar, for geospatial analysis tasks.

Experience with satellite and aerial imagery analysis using AI algorithms for object detection, segmentation, and classification.

Excellent communication and report writing skills.

Strong problem-solving, research, and data analysis skills.

Detail-oriented and able to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Project management experience and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Motivated and highly driven

Committed to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design and quality product delivery

Visionary and self-starter with a view to seeing business process optimisation and development/streamlining.

Desired Skills:

PyTorch

Spatial Al

GIS

SAGC

photogrammetry

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position