IT Coordinator – Gauteng Highveld Techno Park

Internal Sales Administrator – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery to be involved in a variety of tasks to provide a high level of service delivery to clients and create long-term client relationships, taking full ownership and responsibility of administration for a professional Sales Team ensuring operational delivery and stability.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized IT partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Internal Sales Administrator be based internally on a permanent basis in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Sales Administration experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

A comprehensive understanding of ICT industry – essential

3+ years Sales Admin / Internal Sales experience – essential

Microsoft Office skills

Maintaining a high culture of Service Excellence

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

Client focused and excellent interpersonal relationships

Active listening – ability to understand requirements and pain points

Ability to work independently and a positively

Strong verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)

Ability to communicate at all levels of the business

Excellent problem solving and organizational skills

Meticulous and analytical with very high attention to detail

Excellent documentation skills and report writing

Responsibilities:

Quotes from start to finish – obtaining spec from customer; sourcing stock and pricing from Suppliers; drafting quote with applicable mark up; approval by management where required; distribution to client

On acceptance of quote / placement of order: Source stock; obtain eta.; follow up and communicate and distribution out to client

Sales orders and Purchase orders on Pastel;

Fleet management

Travel bookings for technicians

Stock takes 2x a month and control of a small amount of stock

Reception

Maintenance of various excel control sheets

Various ad hoc tasks

Why Should You Apply?

Work for an organization offering state of the art platforms

Provide the very best solutions for each client

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

