IT Coordinator – Gauteng Highveld Techno Park

Internal Sales Administrator – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery to be involved in a variety of tasks to provide a high level of service delivery to clients and create long-term client relationships, taking full ownership and responsibility of administration for a professional Sales Team ensuring operational delivery and stability.
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized IT partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Internal Sales Administrator be based internally on a permanent basis in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Sales Administration experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- A comprehensive understanding of ICT industry – essential
- 3+ years Sales Admin / Internal Sales experience – essential
- Microsoft Office skills
- Maintaining a high culture of Service Excellence
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Client focused and excellent interpersonal relationships
- Active listening – ability to understand requirements and pain points
- Ability to work independently and a positively
- Strong verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)
- Ability to communicate at all levels of the business
- Excellent problem solving and organizational skills
- Meticulous and analytical with very high attention to detail
- Excellent documentation skills and report writing
Responsibilities:
- Quotes from start to finish – obtaining spec from customer; sourcing stock and pricing from Suppliers; drafting quote with applicable mark up; approval by management where required; distribution to client
- On acceptance of quote / placement of order: Source stock; obtain eta.; follow up and communicate and distribution out to client
- Sales orders and Purchase orders on Pastel;
- Fleet management
- Travel bookings for technicians
- Stock takes 2x a month and control of a small amount of stock
- Reception
- Maintenance of various excel control sheets
- Various ad hoc tasks
Why Should You Apply?
- Work for an organization offering state of the art platforms
- Provide the very best solutions for each client
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Sales Admin
- Admin
- IT Admin
- Quotations
- Invoicing
- Assistant
- Coordinator
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric