Junior Power Platform / Dynamics 365 Developer at Datafin Recruitment

THE coding talents of a highly skilled Intermediate Power Platform / Dynamics 365 Developer is sought by a fast-paced Tech Start-up focused on data-driven & customer centric design and low-code platforms. Your role will entail delivering accurate development requirements to clients while identifying and helping to resolve any bottlenecks. You will also provide client consultations, train new Devs and manage the quality of development. The ideal candidate must have a suitable University Degree, be fluent in English – able to converse clearly with UK customers and be proficient in Dynamics 365, PowerApps, Power BI & Power Automate.

Accurately deliver development requirements for customers.

Identify potential backlog bottlenecks and help solve them.

Help with any development support items from existing clients.

Identify areas to improve our development processes.

Client consultations for solution enhancements.

Help train new Developers.

Manage the quality of development.

Manage the Dev team.

Must have relevant University Degree.

Must be able to speak English fluently and clearly for interactions with our UK based clients.

Microsoft Power Platform or Dynamics 365 experience – PowerApps, Power BI, Power Automate in particular.

General etiquette (punctuality, phone etiquette, email etiquette etc.).

Advantageous –

Any of the Power Platform Certificates, particularly at Associate Level or above.

A Dynamics 365 Developer.

Any other development experience, especially on low code platforms.

