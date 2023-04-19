+OneX acquires MMC

+OneX, the solutions and systems integrator in the Reunert Group, has concluded an agreement to acquire privately-owned cybersecurity and managed services company MMC for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of MMC boosts +OneX’s ability to offer its clients cybersecurity and Compliance as a Service (CaaS) solutions as part of its comprehensive cloud and digital transformation portfolio.

Founded in 1991, MMC is a Microsoft Solutions Partner that offers business-critical IT managed services, with deep specialisation in cybersecurity and information security. MMC has built up a strong team of Microsoft specialists that help companies of all sizes to defend and protect their people and data from the persistent threat of cyberattacks. MMC also offers data privacy and compliance services that empower organisations to monitor and evaluate their alignment with regulatory requirements.

Adam Whittington, MD of MMC, will head +OneX Security & Services, which assists companies with all aspects of cybersecurity, from endpoint to cloud, with a strong emphasis on people, processes, and technology. The acquisition will enable +OneX to rapidly scale this cybersecurity business by capitalising on MMC’s platforms and skills.

Says Rob Godlonton, CEO of +OneX: “As enterprises accelerate their migration to the cloud, embrace digital transformation and continue to support hybrid working models, they are exposed to a complex and rapidly expanding set of cybersecurity threats. Yet most businesses do not have easy access to the specialised risk and security skills they need to manage this evolving and challenging operational environment.

“With its close fit with our entrepreneurial culture, MMC is a great match for our business. MMC offers unrivalled capabilities in the Microsoft environment, which is a strong advantage in today’s cybersecurity landscape. Microsoft is the biggest global player in enterprise security, and one of the few vendors to offer a comprehensive, next-generation cybersecurity solution that straddles the traditional data centre and the cloud.”

Whittington adds: “With its existing base of enterprise clients, complementary solutions portfolio, and agile approach to the market, +OneX ticks all the right boxes for us. In +OneX, we have found a shareholder which shares our vision and enables us to take our business to the next level. Together, we are able to help companies unlock the full power of Microsoft’s security stack.”