Senior Developer: Database – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Senior Developer: Database
Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
Qualifications & Experience:
- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
- 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .NET framework)
- 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- 3-5years database design, modelling, optimization and performance improvement
- 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL
Critical Competencies:
- Database application development and scripting
- Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
- ETL Tools and embedded SQL
- Database Security
Desired Skills:
- database schema
- database front-end development
- Software Development Lifecycle