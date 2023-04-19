Senior Developer: Database – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 19, 2023

A well-established financial services business is seeking to appoint a Senior Developer: Database
Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.
Qualifications & Experience:

  • National Diploma in IT
  • 3-5years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting
  • 3-5years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .NET framework)
  • 3-5years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • 3-5years database design, modelling, optimization and performance improvement
  • 3-5years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • 3-5years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies:

  • Database application development and scripting
  • Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
  • Database Security

