SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE – Gauteng Centurion

SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE

CLOSING DATE: 25 APRIL 2023

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R 780 245 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or send WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on the cell number in the Ref above

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for developing new database applications and/or converting existing legacy database applications to support business requirements.

QUALIFICATIONS

– National Diploma in IT.

EXPERIENCE

– 3-5 years significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development and scripting

– 3-5 years experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)

– 3-5 years understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

– 3-5 years database design, modelling, optimisation and performance improvement

– 3-5 years understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

– 3-5 years exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Database Application Development and Scripts

– Interpret and compile technical design documentation

– Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.

– Design Databases

– Perform Data Management

– Perform Database mirroring /replication

– Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements

System Analysis and Design

– Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements

– Provide Business and Systems analysis functions

– Write functional technical design documents

– Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Database Administration

– Provide support for Database Administration tasks

– Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime

– Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance

– Perform regular maintenance and backup including monitoring disk space and maintaining database dictionaries

Application Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes:

– Develop, design and deliver the processes required to support the various Business Units.

– Ensure that appropriate service levels and quality standards are maintained.

– Ensure compliance to ICT Governance, SDLC, Project Management and Change Control standards and procedures.

– Analyse and apply required configuration changes or development to fulfil change requests.

– Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blue prints, and all other associated documentation.

– Determine the dependencies with other modules /systems and the applicable impact of changes proposed.

Provide Functional End User Support for Allocated Application.

– Provide second line support on Help Desk calls pertaining to function.

– Prioritise response in terms of the levels of severity.

Role Based Training

– Develop and maintain Role Based Training documentation for all business roles using SAP Business Warehouse.

– Ensure availability of training courses, facilitators and facilities for IT Role Based Training throughout the year.

COMPETENCIES

– Database application development and scripting

– Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts

– Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

– ETL Tools and embedded SQL

– Database Security

Desired Skills:

database schema

development and scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

