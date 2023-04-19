Senior .Net Developer (CPT Hybrid) (12-Month Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior .Net Developer (12-Month Contract) is sought by an innovative Tertiary Institution to lead, project plan and assist in the rollout of high-performance enterprise systems. In collaboration with a team of Devs, Analysts and business resources, you will help develop and maintain solutions, conduct system analysis and perform Unit & System Testing. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering, have 5-7 years’ work experience at the level of a Senior Dev and preferably have experience building multi-tier enterprise systems, PMBOK Project Management, Quality Assurance, Agile, Scrum & ITIL. You will need proficiency in the following – ASP.Net, VBScript, Visual Studio, Team Foundation Server, RDMS, HTML, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Microsoft Azure (Cloud), CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript. C# amongst other.

DUTIES:

Lead, project plan and assist in the rollout of enterprise systems.

Conduct system analysis and compile solutions design specifications.

Perform software development according to specifications.

Perform software Unit and System Testing of the enterprise system.

Perform troubleshooting of the enterprise systems.

Identify bugs and prepare fixes and enhancements to code.

Test technical changes and coordinate the release of the change requests.

Plan and implement system changes to application.

Plan and manage Preventative Maintenance of the enterprise systems.

Perform system administration in regard to user access, user requirements and assess scope require for changes and enhancements to the system.

Provide mentor and skills transfer to team members and junior Developers in presentations, workshops and one-on-one sessions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Software Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

5-7 Years’ experience in Software Development environment at a level of a Senior Developer.

Web Development using ASP.Net.

VBScript.

Visual Studio.

Team Foundation Server.

RDMS.

HTML.

SSIS, SSRS, SSAS.

Microsoft Azure (Cloud).

CSS.

Bootstrap.

JavaScript.

jQuery/ Angular JS.

AJAX.

Web API.

C#.

SQL Server (database).

MVC/ ASP.Net Core.

Preferred –

Experience building multi-tier enterprise systems.

Quality Assurance understanding.

PMBOK Project Management.

Agile Development.

Scrum framework.

ITIL knowledge and understanding.

