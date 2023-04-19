Senior Software Developer (Java)(CH909) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Senior level Java Software Developer.
Responsibilities include:
The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:
- Technical integration of new clients into the client systems
- Development testing
- Fixes & maintenance on current system
- Enhancements of current functionality
- New functionality design & development
- Query resolution
- System Security & Audits
- Improve development techniques and processes
- Team mentoring and leadership
Required technical skills:
- Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
- +5 years relevant development experience.
- Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot
- SQL (MS SQL Server/Postgres)
- Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.
- Working in a continuous integration and testing environment
- OpenAPI Protocols
Advantageous technical skills:
- Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
- Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems
- Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)
- Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban
- Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework
Soft skills:
- Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal
- Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term
About the Company
We offer innovative and customer-focused payment solutions for both banked and unbanked individuals. Our team specialises in convenient and secure payment solutions for retailers, digital solutions, banking institutions, wallets, and informal vendors across Southern
Geneal:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
