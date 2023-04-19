Senior Software Developer (Java)(CH909)

Our client in the electronic payment industry is looking for a Senior level Java Software Developer.

Responsibilities include:

The role of Developer is divided into the following areas of responsibility:

Technical integration of new clients into the client systems

Development testing

Fixes & maintenance on current system

Enhancements of current functionality

New functionality design & development

Query resolution

System Security & Audits

Improve development techniques and processes

Team mentoring and leadership

Required technical skills:

Tertiary or equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering

+5 years relevant development experience.

Java, both Standard and Enterprise Editions, Spring Boot

SQL (MS SQL Server/Postgres)

Development workflow: Eclipse/NetBeans IDEs, Maven, GIT.

Working in a continuous integration and testing environment

OpenAPI Protocols

Advantageous technical skills:

Exposure to financial transaction processing systems

Exposure to multi-threaded, high volume real-time systems

Postilion development skills (source/sink node development)

Exposure and participation in Agile methods like Scrum/Kanban

Experience in front-end development using the Angular framework

Soft skills:

Good communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal

Self-driven to achieve goals, both immediate or more long term

About the Company

We offer innovative and customer-focused payment solutions for both banked and unbanked individuals. Our team specialises in convenient and secure payment solutions for retailers, digital solutions, banking institutions, wallets, and informal vendors across Southern

Geneal:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

