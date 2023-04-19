System Support Administrator at Woolworths

Introduction

To support the Finance business unit with the objective of producing effective, reliable, and timely financial performance management information that is aligned with the company wide financial goals and balanced scorecard. To ensure that there is financial integrity across the financial planning and reporting systems for management and financial reporting and to provide input into financial system design to ensure that the finance objectives control objectives are achieved.

Description

· Ensuring the financial data integrity of the reporting environment across the various financial reporting systems · Ensuring the non-financial and statistical data integrity, received from multiple business sources · Managing the financial data integrity checking process and providing resolution · Supports the month-end reporting period close process· Supports the annual and quarterly financial planning process through budget loads and financial system checks· Co-ordination and integration with ITS to facilitate financial systems requests, data integrity and issue resolution · Workshop complex processes with cross-functional stakeholders to understand and communicate finance’s business requirement across multiple departments/divisions · Preparing adhoc business requirement specifications for new reporting standards and business initiatives, and project managing financial process system enhancements and resolution of system defects · Continuously identify opportunities to improve and streamline finance system processes across the finance community

Minimum Requirements

· Personal effectiveness and time management to be able to deliver to strict deadlines · Excellent numerical, analytical, and interpretive ability with a passion for business analytics to be: o Able to develop and produce clear financial management information o Able to develop and use financial reporting models o Excellent level of computer literacy with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint o High attention to detail and accuracy o Excellent verbal and written communication skills o Strategic and proactive approach to problem solving o Relationship management skills o Change management skills o Decision-making ability o Business acumen

Qualification and Experience Relevant Tertiary qualification – BCom or equivalent

Behavioural Skills· Knowledge of Business IT systems · Analytical skills· Problem solving ability· Understanding of Finance processes· Process thinking ability· Computer Literacy, including general Microsoft Office skills· Business analyst skills· Process design and documentation skills

