The brands most likely to be used by cybercriminals

Check Point Research’s latest Brand Phishing Report for Q1 2023, which highlights the brands most frequently imitated by cybercriminals, reveals that multinational retail giant Walmart topped the ranking for the quarter, accounting for 16% of all attempts and climbing from 13th place in the previous quarter.

Check Point says this is due to a significant phishing campaign urging victims to click on a malicious survey link relating to “the supply system collapse”.

Meanwhile, DHL held on to second place, appearing in 13% of phishing events, closely followed by Microsoft with 12% during the quarter. Overall, the technology sector was the most imitated industry, followed by shipping and retail.

The latest report also highlights how threat actors are leveraging organisations in the finance sector to steal account details. Bank Raiffeisen made the list for the first time in eighth place. In the Raiffeisen phishing campaign, which accounted for 3,6% of phishing attacks last quarter, recipients were encouraged to click on a malicious link to ensure account security against any fraudulent activity. Once details were submitted, they were then stolen by the attacker.

“Criminal groups orchestrate phishing campaigns to get as many people to part with their personal data as possible,” says Omer Dembinsky, data group manager at Check Point Software. “In some cases, attacks are designed to obtain account information as seen with the Raiffeisen campaigns. Others are deployed to steal payment details which we witnessed with popular streaming service Netflix.

“The best defense against phishing threats, as ever, is knowledge,” he adds. “Employees should be given appropriate training to spot suspicious traits such as misspelled domains, typos, incorrect dates, and other details that can expose a malicious email or link.”

In a brand phishing attack, criminals try to imitate the official website of a well-known brand by using a similar domain name or URL and a Web-page design that resembles the genuine site. The link to the fake website can be sent to targeted individuals by email or text message, a user can be redirected during Web browsing, or it may be triggered from a fraudulent mobile application. The fake website often contains a form intended to steal users’ credentials, payment details, or other personal information.

Below are the top brands ranked by their overall appearance in brand phishing attempts in Q1:

Walmart (relating to 16% of all phishing attacks globally) DHL (13%) Microsoft (12%) LinkedIn (6%) FedEx (4,9%) Google (4,8%) Netflix (4%) Raiffeisen (3,6%) PayPal (3,5%)