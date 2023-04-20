BI Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven BI Developer, able to own the technical delivery of a project and work autonomously and as part of a team, is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions to join its Pretoria team. You will mainly be responsible for technical design, build, Unit/System Testing and implementation of in-house information Development projects. The ideal candidate will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma with a minimum of 5 years’ production experience with MSSQL suite which include SQL, SSIS, SSRS & SSAS (DAX) proficiency as well as have experience with specification and design documentation & strong attentiveness to data quality, dispensation, and manipulation.

DUTIES:

SQL Queries.

SQL Data Structures (tables, databases, stored procedures etc.).

SQL Integration Packages.

SSAS Model Development (DAX).

QlikView models.

Development of data structures and processes which improve information access and processes for business.

Documentation of Requirements and Design details of projects worked on.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Related Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ production experience with MSSQL suite which includes: SQL – Strong skills required here.

SSIS (Integration Services).

SSRS (Reporting Services).

SSAS (Analysis Services, DAX).

Have proficient specification and design documentation experience.

Advantageous –

GIT.

QlikView.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.

Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.

Be able to prioritize and multitask task.

Reliable, determined, hardworking.

COMMENTS:

