Bioinformatics Data Scientist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

CAPRISA is an award-winning global research organisation located on the campus of the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, South Africa and undertakes research in HIV, TB and Covid at four clinical research sites in KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPRISA’s goal is to undertake globally relevant and locally responsive research that contributes to understanding HIV Vaccines and Pathogenesis, Prevention and Epidemiology, the links between Tuberculosis and AIDS treatment and Covid-19.

CAPRISA is a UNAIDS Collaborating Centre for HIV Research and Policy and is recognised as a DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in HIV Prevention and hosts the SAMRC HIV-TB Pathogenesis and Treatment Research Unit.

The successful incumbent will join the CAPRISA Head Office team in Durban.

Qualifications and experience:



– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Bioinformatics, Computational Biology or related quantitative field

– Proficiency using R packages and programming language (Python & Java)

– Familiarity with applying statistical approaches to algorithm development

– Strong experience in efficient pipeline/workflow development for large NGS data analysis

– Knowledge of Adobe Illustrator and/or Photoshop or Inkscape

– Basic knowledge of immunology, genomics, genetics and sequencing technologies will be an added advantage

– Due to the collaborative and interdisciplinary nature of our research, strong communication skills, ability to work independently and in a group setting with multiple investigators are critical.

Essential functions:



– Preform data quality control and conduct computational analysis of largescale RNA and/or DNA sequencing database

– Familiarity with public databases and repositories of bulk and single-cell RNA and DNA profiling data

– Develop and maintain biostatistical methods for continuous improvement of microbiome, metagenomic, and multi-omic data analysis pipeline.

– Contribute to the development of protocols and provide support of research activities through data analysis, statistical modelling, reporting and communication of results.

– Lead and contribute to the generation of publications and grant applications.

– Deploy and maintain required tools, workflows, and pipelines on CAPRISA servers for the CAPRISA related metagenomic analysis.

Personal qualities and competencies:



– Attention to detail, with strong analytical ability.

– Ability to organize and manage multiple priorities.

– Ability to work independently, without direct supervision and fit in well within a multi-disciplinary team.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Period: 2 year fixed-term contract

Applicants are advised that CAPRISA has implemented s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy and all appointees will need to be vaccinated at commencement of employment.

Desired Skills:

Algorithm development

Large data analysis

Computational analysis

Biostatistical data analysis

Statistical modelling

Python

Java

