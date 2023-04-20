Business Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Participate in client planning forums and advise on solutions

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement

Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution

Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request

Facilitating the development of a Business Case

Follow a structured process to listen to, understand and document client requirements

If needed, facilitate activities like interviews or JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements If required, perform analytical tasks, data extracts, run queries or any other form of analysis to gather information

Following up with clients to clear up ambiguity and possible misunderstanding

Documenting the requirements in a Customer Requirements Specifications (CRS) document (which may include UML models, business process documents)

Ensuring alignment between the Business Case and the CRS

Review the functional requirements with the client, using appropriate formats such as presentations and walk-through discussions and obtain sign-off on CRS

Design and validate the functional solution

This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Functional Requirements Specifications (FRS)

Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects

that must be considered

Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

Perform Project Management activities, such as providing the client as well as relevant team members with estimates of the duration of tasks

Provide updates to project schedules

Maintain and update the scheduling system

Coordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)

Maintain project documentation

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years solid Business Analysis experience with significant exposure within the SDLC, specifically Agile/Waterfall software development

Strong understanding of business processes and functional requirements

Technical Knowledge:

PL/SQL – writing/running queries (Beneficial)

SQL, UML, XML and OO

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management),

Technologies: SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza), UML, XML and JSON

Tools: Enterprise architect, Visio, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Atlassian tool suite (Jira,

Confluence)

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process

Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Processes

SQL

