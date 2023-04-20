Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- Participate in client planning forums and advise on solutions
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement
- Assist business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution
- Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request
- Facilitating the development of a Business Case
- Follow a structured process to listen to, understand and document client requirements
- If needed, facilitate activities like interviews or JAD sessions to expand the understanding of the business requirements If required, perform analytical tasks, data extracts, run queries or any other form of analysis to gather information
- Following up with clients to clear up ambiguity and possible misunderstanding
- Documenting the requirements in a Customer Requirements Specifications (CRS) document (which may include UML models, business process documents)
- Ensuring alignment between the Business Case and the CRS
- Review the functional requirements with the client, using appropriate formats such as presentations and walk-through discussions and obtain sign-off on CRS
- Design and validate the functional solution
- This involves interpreting the CRS into a set of Functional Requirements Specifications (FRS)
- Apply knowledge of the system, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects
- that must be considered
- Identify a set of stakeholders that need to be involved in creating and validating the Product Requirements Specification (PRS)
- Perform Project Management activities, such as providing the client as well as relevant team members with estimates of the duration of tasks
- Provide updates to project schedules
- Maintain and update the scheduling system
- Coordinate work activities between the client and development team (e.g. scheduling JAD sessions)
- Maintain project documentation
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree / BSc degree or other related fields
- 5 years solid Business Analysis experience with significant exposure within the SDLC, specifically Agile/Waterfall software development
- Strong understanding of business processes and functional requirements
Technical Knowledge:
- PL/SQL – writing/running queries (Beneficial)
- SQL, UML, XML and OO
- Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management),
- Technologies: SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza), UML, XML and JSON
- Tools: Enterprise architect, Visio, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Atlassian tool suite (Jira,
- Confluence)
- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process
- Design, Industry compliance standards and legislation
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Processes
- SQL