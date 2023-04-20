Business Analyst at Liquid Home – Gauteng Midrand

Key purpose:

To collaborate with the respective support teams to run effectively and efficiently by providing operation and transactional support to the respective business units (Sales, Commercial, Marketing, EXCO, Board, Finance, Service Delivery etc.). SFDC data management, change control, reporting, dashboards and presentations. Creation and roll out of refreshable Power BI reporting (reporting automation) to provide business with a single view of truth. Provide insight into Sales date on trend analysis as well as future forecasting.

Duties and responsibilities:

Support with the creation, review and revision of sales impacting processes

Ensure effective and efficient business analyst support is delivered to the sales organisation

Interface with the Finance/Commercial departments in terms of revenue management and pricing functions respectively

Adherence to internal SLA standard

Support in the creation and management of POC and support in ensuring deployment of the new imperatives and projects relating to sales insight and enablement

Produce accurate Reports, Dashboards and Presentation relating to sales performance and insight

Track Forecasting accuracy on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly. Track historic trends as well

Track end to end business activities and processes against sales growth to determine trends

Execute on the reporting framework to assist in pipeline management

Provide internal and external customer support for the development and implementation of Business requirement/s and solution.

Support the team to conclude key areas to achieve sales targets; monthly operations planning, progress reporting and execution plan.

Support the sales targeting process for the sales team and measurement of the sales performance.

Enables end to end business activities and processes that supports Strategic Customers sales division to run effectively.

Enable and control end to end Sales Process Development, Sales Process Adoption and Compliance by the sales teams, Product Development and Related Processes.

Accountable for accurate sales related reporting, dashboards, trend analysis and presentations

Accountable for automation of repetitive reporting requirements

Accountable for providing accurate and relevant data to drive sales strategies for key customers and solutions

Qualifications and experience:

BComm Management / Diploma in Business/Finance Managment

Advantageous 1-3 years in the ICT/Telco sector experience

Relationship management experience and dealing with customers at all levels is a requirement.

Strong Excel experience and relevant technical/systems/CRM understanding (advantageous).

Report writing experience is required.

Understanding of the telecommunications customer value chain.

Good understanding of technology, products and services offered by Liquid Telecoms and the telecommunications industry would be advantageous.

Experience in dealing with cross-functional work groups.

Basic Finance and Contract management/legal knowledge.

Good knowledge of Buying / Selling cycles

Good knowledge about Pipeline Management and Revenue Generation

Job-related knowledge required:

Analytical Thinking

Strong verbal and written communications skills

Excellent client management skills and levels of professionalism

Highly motivated and self-discipline

Works independently (self-starter) or in a group

Process orientated and ability to adapt

Required skills:

Financial Modelling/Calculations

Excel Formulas

ETL Tools

SQL and Databases

DataWarehouse platforms

Desired Skills:

ICT

Relationship Management

Report Writing

Telecommunications

Contract Management

Buying Cycles

Selling Cycles

Pipeline Managament

ETL Tools

SQL

Databases

Data Warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

