Business Analyst at Liquid Home

Key purpose:
To collaborate with the respective support teams to run effectively and efficiently by providing operation and transactional support to the respective business units (Sales, Commercial, Marketing, EXCO, Board, Finance, Service Delivery etc.). SFDC data management, change control, reporting, dashboards and presentations. Creation and roll out of refreshable Power BI reporting (reporting automation) to provide business with a single view of truth. Provide insight into Sales date on trend analysis as well as future forecasting.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Support with the creation, review and revision of sales impacting processes
- Ensure effective and efficient business analyst support is delivered to the sales organisation
- Interface with the Finance/Commercial departments in terms of revenue management and pricing functions respectively
- Adherence to internal SLA standard
- Support in the creation and management of POC and support in ensuring deployment of the new imperatives and projects relating to sales insight and enablement
- Produce accurate Reports, Dashboards and Presentation relating to sales performance and insight
- Track Forecasting accuracy on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly. Track historic trends as well
- Track end to end business activities and processes against sales growth to determine trends
- Execute on the reporting framework to assist in pipeline management
- Provide internal and external customer support for the development and implementation of Business requirement/s and solution.
- Support the team to conclude key areas to achieve sales targets; monthly operations planning, progress reporting and execution plan.
- Support the sales targeting process for the sales team and measurement of the sales performance.
- Enables end to end business activities and processes that supports Strategic Customers sales division to run effectively.
- Enable and control end to end Sales Process Development, Sales Process Adoption and Compliance by the sales teams, Product Development and Related Processes.
- Accountable for accurate sales related reporting, dashboards, trend analysis and presentations
- Accountable for automation of repetitive reporting requirements
- Accountable for providing accurate and relevant data to drive sales strategies for key customers and solutions
Qualifications and experience:
- BComm Management / Diploma in Business/Finance Managment
- Advantageous 1-3 years in the ICT/Telco sector experience
- Relationship management experience and dealing with customers at all levels is a requirement.
- Strong Excel experience and relevant technical/systems/CRM understanding (advantageous).
- Report writing experience is required.
- Understanding of the telecommunications customer value chain.
- Good understanding of technology, products and services offered by Liquid Telecoms and the telecommunications industry would be advantageous.
- Experience in dealing with cross-functional work groups.
- Basic Finance and Contract management/legal knowledge.
- Good knowledge of Buying / Selling cycles
- Good knowledge about Pipeline Management and Revenue Generation
Job-related knowledge required:
- Analytical Thinking
- Strong verbal and written communications skills
- Excellent client management skills and levels of professionalism
- Highly motivated and self-discipline
- Works independently (self-starter) or in a group
- Process orientated and ability to adapt
Required skills:
- Financial Modelling/Calculations
- Excel Formulas
- ETL Tools
- SQL and Databases
- DataWarehouse platforms
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- Relationship Management
- Report Writing
- Telecommunications
- Contract Management
- Buying Cycles
- Selling Cycles
- Pipeline Managament
- ETL Tools
- SQL
- Databases
- Data Warehousing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree