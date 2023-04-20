Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 20, 2023

Our client within the Insurance Industry is currently seeking a young and vibrant Business Intelligence Developer with 2-3 years experience to join their winning team in the Western Cape area.
Duties:
Develop feasible technical specifications
Write queries to validate results of existing analytics and make recommendations.
Design, author and publish reports using various data sources, tools and systems.
Translating of stakeholder requirements into technical specifications for reports and applications

Requirements:
Experience in working with data, report building, SQL programming
Query tuning and storage design
Experience in:
BI tools, PowerBI / Qlikview Tableau desirable
OLTP/OLAP systems
Dimensional Modelling
Business rule transformations and data analysis knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • OLTP/OLAP
  • Business Intelligence
  • Development
  • SQL
  • ETL Design
  • PowerBI
  • Reporting

