Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client within the Insurance Industry is currently seeking a young and vibrant Business Intelligence Developer with 2-3 years experience to join their winning team in the Western Cape area.

Duties:

Develop feasible technical specifications

Write queries to validate results of existing analytics and make recommendations.

Design, author and publish reports using various data sources, tools and systems.

Translating of stakeholder requirements into technical specifications for reports and applications

Requirements:

Experience in working with data, report building, SQL programming

Query tuning and storage design

Experience in:

BI tools, PowerBI / Qlikview Tableau desirable

OLTP/OLAP systems

Dimensional Modelling

Business rule transformations and data analysis knowledge

Desired Skills:

OLTP/OLAP

Business Intelligence

Development

SQL

ETL Design

PowerBI

Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position