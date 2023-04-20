Business Systems Analyst at Cape Gate – Gauteng Vanderbijlpark

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Manage and account for the complete ERP system environment as well as the integration between ERP and all relevant systems that include:

Business process and requirements analysis.

System analysis and functional definition to meet business requirements.

Project management including cost

Database management

External service provider management including service cost

System administration including: User profile and menu security administration

User training and support

Report requirement definition

Report development

Replacement of outdated systems with relevant ERP modules

System posting rule management

BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED:

Innovative ( Can generate new solutions to problems)

Forward Thinking (takes a medium-term view)

Conceptual (Can work with theoretical concepts)

Democratic (consults widely, involves others in decision making, )

Controlling (likes to be in charge, takes the lead, what to do, takes control)

Data Rational (likes working with numbers, bases decisions on facts and figures)

Evaluative (critically evaluates information, looks for potential limitations)

Detail Conscientious (focuses on detail, likes to be methodical, organised and systematic)

Rule Following (Follows rules and regulations)

Decisive (Makes fast decisions)

Socially Confident (feels comfortable when first meeting people)

Achieving ( Ambitious and career centred)

Minimum Qualifications: (Job Required)

B.Sc or B.Comm degree in Information Systems

Experience required:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in a corporate integrated systems environment including experience in: Business process analysis,System analysis and design, ERP system management,

Experience in the following will be an advantage:Epicor ERP systemMS-SQLAdvanced MS-ExcelMS-ProjectsMS-Visio

KEY RESULTS AREAS (KRA)

Compliance

Develop, implement and maintain application system, database and integration strategies, policies, procedures and standards.

Assist in formulating departmental strategies, policies and procedures including backup and recovery policies, data retention policies, user access policies.

Assist in the development, implementation and maintenance of IT procedures and policies related to ISO standards.

Business process analysis.

Determine management expectations, priority and vision regarding business processes to be analysed.

Analyse business processes and determine requirements for technology solutions to optimise processes.

Identify areas of potential systems and process improvements

Investigate whether the required technology solution is available within the ERP package or whether alternative solutions to be investigated.

Propose recommended solution to senior management and assist with final decision-making process.

System Analysis

Analyse outdated application systems functionality, shortcomings and additional required functionality.

Analyse new ERP modules to determine functionality and feasibility.

Investigate the technical feasibility of software packages and determine the possibility of integration with existing systems.

Monitor system performance and operations execution and investigate solutions to resolve or enhance.

Liaise with infrastructure colleagues and various external service providers to optimise performance and execution of all operational tasks.

Monitor system SQL jobs and all scheduled jobs.

Setup procedures for the purging of data and ensure it is done accordingly.

Determine processes for user requirements analysis.

Replace outdated application systems with relevant ERP modules

Assist with investigations and benchmarking of application system industry developments.

Participate in the analysis and implementation of purchased solutions

Manage the development of integration solutions between various software solutions.

Project Management

Determine management expectations and priority prior to project initiation.

Determine project scope and vision.

Identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis

Plan and manage complete project including project objectives, resources, time and cost.

Liaise with external service provider for relevant human resources, if relevant.

Liaise with external and internal role players regarding hardware, software and network requirements for implemented solution.

Document system administration requirements for implemented solution.

Document operational requirements for implemented solution.

Database Design

Responsible for the complete corporate database architecture design to enable integrated and optimal data flow to ensure timeous accurate available data.

Assist in defining the data backup and recovery policies and procedures.

Define standards and policies for purging and retention of history data and manage the process as per policy.

Define procedures for verification of data integrity between various systems or modules and manage the process of verification.

Manage System Operations

Define operations schedules for all relevant companies and manage the execution of it accordingly.

Define operational monitoring tasks of all application systems and manage the execution thereof.

Manage User Administration

Manage the user administration process as well as perform it as and when required.

Setup and maintain users, employees, user security groups

Setup and maintain menu security, user access rights.

Setup and maintain UD-tables and other basic tables

Manage user profiles – last logon, disabled/enabled etc.

User Support and Training Service Management

Manage the user support process via internal and external support personnel.

Investigate issue and determine whether internal support or resolution is available.

Resolve issue or allocate to internal personnel if feasible.

Allocate issue to external service provider if required and feasible.

Verify or test resolution before provided to user.

Manage external support service as per SLA including management of the service cost.

Provide regular feedback on reported problems and system enhancements

Identify training needs of application system users.

Provide training for new application system functions.

Report management.

Define all new or changed report requirements.

Design and manage the development of reports and data extraction in required formats.

Risk Management

Develop a replacement plan of outdated / unmaintainable application systems to ensure long-term availability of required application system functionality.

Verify the back-up process to ensure recovery as required for business continuity.

Manage purging process and retention of history data.

Manage the monitoring tasks of all application systems as well as scheduled jobs.

Document and manage all General Ledger posting rule changes via proper change control process.

Desired Skills:

Leadership / Management skills Analytical Skills Problem solving skills Project Management Communication Skills Planning and organising skills Interpersonal skills

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Basic Metal Manufacturing

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical aid

13th Cheque

