Business Systems Analyst at Cape Gate

Apr 20, 2023

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Manage and account for the complete ERP system environment as well as the integration between ERP and all relevant systems that include:

  • Business process and requirements analysis.
  • System analysis and functional definition to meet business requirements.
  • Project management including cost
  • Database management
  • External service provider management including service cost
  • System administration including: User profile and menu security administration
  • User training and support
  • Report requirement definition
  • Report development
  • Replacement of outdated systems with relevant ERP modules
  • System posting rule management

BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED:

  • Innovative ( Can generate new solutions to problems)
  • Forward Thinking (takes a medium-term view)
  • Conceptual (Can work with theoretical concepts)
  • Democratic (consults widely, involves others in decision making, )
  • Controlling (likes to be in charge, takes the lead, what to do, takes control)
  • Data Rational (likes working with numbers, bases decisions on facts and figures)
  • Evaluative (critically evaluates information, looks for potential limitations)
  • Detail Conscientious (focuses on detail, likes to be methodical, organised and systematic)
  • Rule Following (Follows rules and regulations)
  • Decisive (Makes fast decisions)
  • Socially Confident (feels comfortable when first meeting people)
  • Achieving ( Ambitious and career centred)

Minimum Qualifications: (Job Required)

  • B.Sc or B.Comm degree in Information Systems
  • Experience required:
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience in a corporate integrated systems environment including experience in: Business process analysis,System analysis and design, ERP system management,
  • Experience in the following will be an advantage:Epicor ERP systemMS-SQLAdvanced MS-ExcelMS-ProjectsMS-Visio

KEY RESULTS AREAS (KRA)
Compliance

  • Develop, implement and maintain application system, database and integration strategies, policies, procedures and standards.
  • Assist in formulating departmental strategies, policies and procedures including backup and recovery policies, data retention policies, user access policies.
  • Assist in the development, implementation and maintenance of IT procedures and policies related to ISO standards.

Business process analysis.

  • Determine management expectations, priority and vision regarding business processes to be analysed.
  • Analyse business processes and determine requirements for technology solutions to optimise processes.
  • Identify areas of potential systems and process improvements
  • Investigate whether the required technology solution is available within the ERP package or whether alternative solutions to be investigated.
  • Propose recommended solution to senior management and assist with final decision-making process.

System Analysis

  • Analyse outdated application systems functionality, shortcomings and additional required functionality.
  • Analyse new ERP modules to determine functionality and feasibility.
  • Investigate the technical feasibility of software packages and determine the possibility of integration with existing systems.
  • Monitor system performance and operations execution and investigate solutions to resolve or enhance.
  • Liaise with infrastructure colleagues and various external service providers to optimise performance and execution of all operational tasks.
  • Monitor system SQL jobs and all scheduled jobs.
  • Setup procedures for the purging of data and ensure it is done accordingly.
  • Determine processes for user requirements analysis.
  • Replace outdated application systems with relevant ERP modules
  • Assist with investigations and benchmarking of application system industry developments.
  • Participate in the analysis and implementation of purchased solutions
  • Manage the development of integration solutions between various software solutions.

Project Management

  • Determine management expectations and priority prior to project initiation.
  • Determine project scope and vision.
  • Identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis
  • Plan and manage complete project including project objectives, resources, time and cost.
  • Liaise with external service provider for relevant human resources, if relevant.
  • Liaise with external and internal role players regarding hardware, software and network requirements for implemented solution.
  • Document system administration requirements for implemented solution.
  • Document operational requirements for implemented solution.

Database Design

  • Responsible for the complete corporate database architecture design to enable integrated and optimal data flow to ensure timeous accurate available data.
  • Assist in defining the data backup and recovery policies and procedures.
  • Define standards and policies for purging and retention of history data and manage the process as per policy.
  • Define procedures for verification of data integrity between various systems or modules and manage the process of verification.

Manage System Operations

  • Define operations schedules for all relevant companies and manage the execution of it accordingly.
  • Define operational monitoring tasks of all application systems and manage the execution thereof.
  • Monitor system performance and operations execution and investigate solutions to resolve or enhance.
  • Liaise with infrastructure colleagues and various external service providers to optimise performance and execution of all operational tasks.
  • Monitor system SQL jobs and all scheduled jobs.
  • Setup procedures for the purging of data and ensure it is done accordingly.

Manage User Administration

  • Manage the user administration process as well as perform it as and when required.
  • Setup and maintain users, employees, user security groups
  • Setup and maintain menu security, user access rights.
  • Setup and maintain UD-tables and other basic tables
  • Manage user profiles – last logon, disabled/enabled etc.

User Support and Training Service Management

  • Manage the user support process via internal and external support personnel.
  • Investigate issue and determine whether internal support or resolution is available.
  • Resolve issue or allocate to internal personnel if feasible.
  • Allocate issue to external service provider if required and feasible.
  • Verify or test resolution before provided to user.
  • Manage external support service as per SLA including management of the service cost.
  • Provide regular feedback on reported problems and system enhancements
  • Identify training needs of application system users.
  • Provide training for new application system functions.

Report management.

  • Define all new or changed report requirements.
  • Design and manage the development of reports and data extraction in required formats.

Risk Management

  • Develop a replacement plan of outdated / unmaintainable application systems to ensure long-term availability of required application system functionality.
  • Verify the back-up process to ensure recovery as required for business continuity.
  • Manage purging process and retention of history data.
  • Manage the monitoring tasks of all application systems as well as scheduled jobs.
  • Document and manage all General Ledger posting rule changes via proper change control process.

Desired Skills:

  • Leadership / Management skills Analytical Skills Problem solving skills Project Management Communication Skills Planning and organising skills Interpersonal skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Basic Metal Manufacturing
  • More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical aid
  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *