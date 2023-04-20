Business Systems Analyst at Cape Gate

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Manage and account for the complete ERP system environment as well as the integration between ERP and all relevant systems that include:
- Business process and requirements analysis.
- System analysis and functional definition to meet business requirements.
- Project management including cost
- Database management
- External service provider management including service cost
- System administration including: User profile and menu security administration
- User training and support
- Report requirement definition
- Report development
- Replacement of outdated systems with relevant ERP modules
- System posting rule management
BEHAVIOUR REQUIRED:
- Innovative ( Can generate new solutions to problems)
- Forward Thinking (takes a medium-term view)
- Conceptual (Can work with theoretical concepts)
- Democratic (consults widely, involves others in decision making, )
- Controlling (likes to be in charge, takes the lead, what to do, takes control)
- Data Rational (likes working with numbers, bases decisions on facts and figures)
- Evaluative (critically evaluates information, looks for potential limitations)
- Detail Conscientious (focuses on detail, likes to be methodical, organised and systematic)
- Rule Following (Follows rules and regulations)
- Decisive (Makes fast decisions)
- Socially Confident (feels comfortable when first meeting people)
- Achieving ( Ambitious and career centred)
Minimum Qualifications: (Job Required)
- B.Sc or B.Comm degree in Information Systems
- Experience required:
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience in a corporate integrated systems environment including experience in: Business process analysis,System analysis and design, ERP system management,
- Experience in the following will be an advantage:Epicor ERP systemMS-SQLAdvanced MS-ExcelMS-ProjectsMS-Visio
KEY RESULTS AREAS (KRA)
Compliance
- Develop, implement and maintain application system, database and integration strategies, policies, procedures and standards.
- Assist in formulating departmental strategies, policies and procedures including backup and recovery policies, data retention policies, user access policies.
- Assist in the development, implementation and maintenance of IT procedures and policies related to ISO standards.
Business process analysis.
- Determine management expectations, priority and vision regarding business processes to be analysed.
- Analyse business processes and determine requirements for technology solutions to optimise processes.
- Identify areas of potential systems and process improvements
- Investigate whether the required technology solution is available within the ERP package or whether alternative solutions to be investigated.
- Propose recommended solution to senior management and assist with final decision-making process.
System Analysis
- Analyse outdated application systems functionality, shortcomings and additional required functionality.
- Analyse new ERP modules to determine functionality and feasibility.
- Investigate the technical feasibility of software packages and determine the possibility of integration with existing systems.
- Monitor system performance and operations execution and investigate solutions to resolve or enhance.
- Liaise with infrastructure colleagues and various external service providers to optimise performance and execution of all operational tasks.
- Monitor system SQL jobs and all scheduled jobs.
- Setup procedures for the purging of data and ensure it is done accordingly.
- Determine processes for user requirements analysis.
- Replace outdated application systems with relevant ERP modules
- Assist with investigations and benchmarking of application system industry developments.
- Participate in the analysis and implementation of purchased solutions
- Manage the development of integration solutions between various software solutions.
Project Management
- Determine management expectations and priority prior to project initiation.
- Determine project scope and vision.
- Identify and establish scope and parameters of requirements analysis
- Plan and manage complete project including project objectives, resources, time and cost.
- Liaise with external service provider for relevant human resources, if relevant.
- Liaise with external and internal role players regarding hardware, software and network requirements for implemented solution.
- Document system administration requirements for implemented solution.
- Document operational requirements for implemented solution.
Database Design
- Responsible for the complete corporate database architecture design to enable integrated and optimal data flow to ensure timeous accurate available data.
- Assist in defining the data backup and recovery policies and procedures.
- Define standards and policies for purging and retention of history data and manage the process as per policy.
- Define procedures for verification of data integrity between various systems or modules and manage the process of verification.
Manage System Operations
- Define operations schedules for all relevant companies and manage the execution of it accordingly.
- Define operational monitoring tasks of all application systems and manage the execution thereof.
- Monitor system performance and operations execution and investigate solutions to resolve or enhance.
- Liaise with infrastructure colleagues and various external service providers to optimise performance and execution of all operational tasks.
- Monitor system SQL jobs and all scheduled jobs.
- Setup procedures for the purging of data and ensure it is done accordingly.
Manage User Administration
- Manage the user administration process as well as perform it as and when required.
- Setup and maintain users, employees, user security groups
- Setup and maintain menu security, user access rights.
- Setup and maintain UD-tables and other basic tables
- Manage user profiles – last logon, disabled/enabled etc.
User Support and Training Service Management
- Manage the user support process via internal and external support personnel.
- Investigate issue and determine whether internal support or resolution is available.
- Resolve issue or allocate to internal personnel if feasible.
- Allocate issue to external service provider if required and feasible.
- Verify or test resolution before provided to user.
- Manage external support service as per SLA including management of the service cost.
- Provide regular feedback on reported problems and system enhancements
- Identify training needs of application system users.
- Provide training for new application system functions.
Report management.
- Define all new or changed report requirements.
- Design and manage the development of reports and data extraction in required formats.
Risk Management
- Develop a replacement plan of outdated / unmaintainable application systems to ensure long-term availability of required application system functionality.
- Verify the back-up process to ensure recovery as required for business continuity.
- Manage purging process and retention of history data.
- Manage the monitoring tasks of all application systems as well as scheduled jobs.
- Document and manage all General Ledger posting rule changes via proper change control process.
Desired Skills:
- Leadership / Management skills Analytical Skills Problem solving skills Project Management Communication Skills Planning and organising skills Interpersonal skills
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Basic Metal Manufacturing
- More than 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical aid
- 13th Cheque