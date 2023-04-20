Data Analyst

Apr 20, 2023

Our Client works with specialized skills across more than 40 industries and seeks a Data Analyst to join their team

Start Date: 15/05/23

End Date: 14/07/23

Requirements

  • 3 -5 years experience
  • Proficiency in data analytics tools such as SQL, Python, R, and Tableau
  • Knowledge of data governance and privacy regulations

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement a data-driven culture across the organization
  • Ensure that data is collected, analyzed, and reported accurately and securely
  • Develop and maintain data governance policies and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • sql
  • python
  • R
  • tableau
  • Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

