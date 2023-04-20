Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client works with specialized skills across more than 40 industries and seeks a Data Analyst to join their team
Start Date: 15/05/23
End Date: 14/07/23
Requirements
- 3 -5 years experience
- Proficiency in data analytics tools such as SQL, Python, R, and Tableau
- Knowledge of data governance and privacy regulations
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement a data-driven culture across the organization
- Ensure that data is collected, analyzed, and reported accurately and securely
- Develop and maintain data governance policies and procedures
Desired Skills:
- sql
- python
- R
- tableau
- Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years