Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client works with specialized skills across more than 40 industries and seeks a Data Analyst to join their team

Start Date: 15/05/23

End Date: 14/07/23

Requirements

3 -5 years experience

Proficiency in data analytics tools such as SQL, Python, R, and Tableau

Knowledge of data governance and privacy regulations

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement a data-driven culture across the organization

Ensure that data is collected, analyzed, and reported accurately and securely

Develop and maintain data governance policies and procedures

Desired Skills:

sql

python

R

tableau

Governance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

