Dialer Analyst

My client is one of the most exciting companies to work for in Pretoria! They are looking for a Dialer Analyst to join them at this time.

This person must be able to:

Execute and monitor the call strategies for departments that use the dialer

Develop and produce reports measuring contact and collection performance

Analyze data to drive better business decisions

Responsibilities in your area will include:

Monitor the dialer pacing, service level, contactability, closing ratio, and conversion rate of various campaigns

Ensure that the system runs effectively and efficiently

Develop complex programming to extract and manipulate data (Power BI, SQL,PostgreSQL, MySQL, Excel)

Develop and produce reports to measuring the performance of contactstrategies, dialer processes

Perform analysis to solve business problems and drive better dialer management

Position Requirements:

BSc Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT or other relevant qualifications

3+ years’ experience as a Data/Dialler administrator in a Contact Centre

Experience working with Analytics Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI), Genesys Cloud Dialer, Excel

Knowledge and Skills:

Ability to apply analytical skills to solve problems creatively.

Be able to extract and manipulate large data sets.

Communicate complex information to others in a way they can understand.

Be self-motivated and able to perform with minimal supervision.

Act promptly and effectively when assigned tasks.

Work well with others in a team environment.

Proactive and make recommendations as opportunities arise.

Salary is negotiable for the right person.

Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

