Dialer Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

My client is one of the most exciting companies to work for in Pretoria! They are looking for a Dialer Analyst to join them at this time.
This person must be able to:
- Execute and monitor the call strategies for departments that use the dialer
- Develop and produce reports measuring contact and collection performance
- Analyze data to drive better business decisions
Responsibilities in your area will include:
- Monitor the dialer pacing, service level, contactability, closing ratio, and conversion rate of various campaigns
- Ensure that the system runs effectively and efficiently
- Develop complex programming to extract and manipulate data (Power BI, SQL,PostgreSQL, MySQL, Excel)
- Develop and produce reports to measuring the performance of contactstrategies, dialer processes
- Perform analysis to solve business problems and drive better dialer management
Position Requirements:
- BSc Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT or other relevant qualifications
- 3+ years’ experience as a Data/Dialler administrator in a Contact Centre
- Experience working with Analytics Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI), Genesys Cloud Dialer, Excel
- Knowledge and Skills:
- Ability to apply analytical skills to solve problems creatively.
- Be able to extract and manipulate large data sets.
- Communicate complex information to others in a way they can understand.
- Be self-motivated and able to perform with minimal supervision.
- Ability to apply analytical skills to solve problems creatively.
- Act promptly and effectively when assigned tasks.
- Work well with others in a team environment.
- Proactive and make recommendations as opportunities arise.
Salary is negotiable for the right person.
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- dialer analyst
- contact centre
- Genesys Cloud Dialer
- Data
- SQL
- Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma