Dialer Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Apr 20, 2023

My client is one of the most exciting companies to work for in Pretoria! They are looking for a Dialer Analyst to join them at this time.

This person must be able to:

  • Execute and monitor the call strategies for departments that use the dialer
  • Develop and produce reports measuring contact and collection performance
  • Analyze data to drive better business decisions

Responsibilities in your area will include:

  • Monitor the dialer pacing, service level, contactability, closing ratio, and conversion rate of various campaigns
  • Ensure that the system runs effectively and efficiently
  • Develop complex programming to extract and manipulate data (Power BI, SQL,PostgreSQL, MySQL, Excel)
  • Develop and produce reports to measuring the performance of contactstrategies, dialer processes
  • Perform analysis to solve business problems and drive better dialer management

Position Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT or other relevant qualifications
  • 3+ years’ experience as a Data/Dialler administrator in a Contact Centre
  • Experience working with Analytics Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI), Genesys Cloud Dialer, Excel
  • Knowledge and Skills:
  • Ability to apply analytical skills to solve problems creatively.
  • Be able to extract and manipulate large data sets.
  • Communicate complex information to others in a way they can understand.
  • Be self-motivated and able to perform with minimal supervision.
  • Ability to apply analytical skills to solve problems creatively.
  • Act promptly and effectively when assigned tasks.
  • Work well with others in a team environment.
  • Proactive and make recommendations as opportunities arise.

Salary is negotiable for the right person.
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

