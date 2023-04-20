Full Stack Developer

Apr 20, 2023

The largest and most experienced end-to-end fintech provider in South Africa is looking for a Full Stack Developer with minimum 6 years experience.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript:o Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices

ADVANTAGEOUS EXPERIENCE:

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / RelevantQualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft SQL
  • T.SQL
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Full Stack
  • DevOps
  • DebiCheck
  • AVS
  • Full Stack Developer

