Full Stack Developer

Apr 20, 2023

Our client is looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join their organization
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript:
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Responsibilities

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Stress management skills.
  • Time management skills.
  • Target orientated.
  • Decision-making skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • Intermediate Full Stack Developer
  • Microsoft SQL database technology
  • T-SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *