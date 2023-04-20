Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to employ a Full Stack Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- 3+ years software development experience
- Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly
- Good communicator and team player
- Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma
- Exposure to the full software life cycle
- Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing, high performance, scalable, and quality software.
- Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications.
- Must be able to use GIT as version control.
- Experience in any of the following languages: Java, PHP, C#, Angular / React.
- Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.
- Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
- Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.
Responsibilities and Projects:
- As an intermediate full stack developer, you will be responsible for delivering customer solutions using different languages and technologies, develop high quality code and applications.
- Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development, e.g., Adobe Commerce, Angular and React UI, Kubernetes, Java and many more.
Additional information:
- Join a team of 15+ developers.
- Work with a caring team that always ready to help you.
- We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.
- We protect our developers and don’t like overtime.
- You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere if you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
- Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.
- There is a great relationship between team members.
- No micro-management.
- We have quarterly career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.
- We send you on conferences so that you can learn and experience new things.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- full stcak
- software
- java
- C#
- front end design
- coding
- back end