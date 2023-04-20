Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

The largest and most experienced end-to-end fintech provider in South Africa is looking for a Full Stack Developer with minimum 6 years experience.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript:o Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices
ADVANTAGEOUS EXPERIENCE:
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / RelevantQualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SQL
- T.SQL
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- Full Stack
- DevOps
- DebiCheck
- AVS
