Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

The largest and most experienced end-to-end fintech provider in South Africa is looking for a Full Stack Developer with minimum 6 years experience.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript:o Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices

ADVANTAGEOUS EXPERIENCE:

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

QUALIFICATIONS:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / RelevantQualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL

T.SQL

C#

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Full Stack

DevOps

DebiCheck

AVS

Full Stack Developer

