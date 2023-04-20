Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client is looking for an Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join their organization

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Skills and Experience

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript:

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Responsibilities

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

