Graduate – Systems Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

You will have the opportunity to report directly to the Manager of Corporate IT, a role that will provide you with invaluable experience and growth opportunities.

You will be working with a talented and dynamic team, allowing you to develop a diverse skill set and expertise in multiple areas.

You will be participating in our clients highly competitive 2023 Graduate Program, a prestigious opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry for 12 months.

As part of the program, you will receive comprehensive training and mentoring from our skilled team members in Oracle EBS Suite, Projects, Financials, and SDLC for application support.

You will also have the chance to work on exciting projects, building requirements, and presenting solutions to customers during production implementation, providing you with hands-on experience in delivering cutting-edge solutions.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in information systems and/or Computer Science related field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, providing you with a competitive edge in the digital age.

Business fluency in English, allowing you to communicate effectively with colleagues and clients alike.

Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process, enabling you to deliver solutions efficiently and effectively.

Analytical skills, providing you with the ability to evaluate complex problems and develop innovative solutions.

Ability to work with both technical and non-technical users to resolve issues, making you an invaluable asset to any team.

Teamwork skills, allowing you to collaborate effectively with colleagues and contribute to a positive work environment.

Perks / Benefits:

You will have the flexibility to work from home while also being required to spend at least 3 days a week at our client’s Centurion office, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Group Training.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst Graduate

SDLC

Graduate

Learn more/Apply for this position