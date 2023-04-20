IT Field Support Technician

MUST BE: Mobile and have a reliable car, Valid driver’s License, Live in Witbank

Role:

Troubleshoot/Identify and resolve hardware, software, application and operating system issues at customer sites.

Install and configure end users’ computers and required peripherals.

Provide Technical support and maintenance to end users;

Coordination of multiple procedures or systems;

Administrative support – planning, scheduling and coordination of processes and systems

Maintain IT Inventory of hardware, software and resources;

Provide training to new users of existing Technology;

Provide technical assistance – Monitoring and managing Local Area Network (LAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN).

Onsite repairs on Hardware and assisting Remote engineers.

Job Requirements:

National Certificate/Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent.

+5 years’ functional experience working in an IT Field environment providing IT Technical support services onsite to customers.

IT Certificates in N+, A+, MCSE or equivalent will be an added advantage.

Problem solving and analysis.

Completing logistics, admin on time and call closure on customer apps.

Good understanding of the technical aspects of IT goods & services

Good understanding of OHS

Must have a smart phone and agree to tracking

Must be willing to work on alternate weekends and afterhours as part of Standby agreement.

Certification in Dell, Lenovo, HP, Lexmark, etc…. will be an advantage.

Repairing Laptops and Desktops.

Desired Skills:

N+

A+

Mcse

Field Experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

