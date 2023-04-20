IT Field Support Technician – Mpumalanga Witbank

MUST BE: Mobile and have a reliable car, Valid driver’s License, Live in Witbank
Role:
- Troubleshoot/Identify and resolve hardware, software, application and operating system issues at customer sites.
- Install and configure end users’ computers and required peripherals.
- Provide Technical support and maintenance to end users;
- Coordination of multiple procedures or systems;
- Administrative support – planning, scheduling and coordination of processes and systems
- Maintain IT Inventory of hardware, software and resources;
- Provide training to new users of existing Technology;
- Provide technical assistance – Monitoring and managing Local Area Network (LAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN).
- Onsite repairs on Hardware and assisting Remote engineers.
Job Requirements:
- National Certificate/Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent.
- +5 years’ functional experience working in an IT Field environment providing IT Technical support services onsite to customers.
- IT Certificates in N+, A+, MCSE or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- Problem solving and analysis.
- Completing logistics, admin on time and call closure on customer apps.
- Good understanding of the technical aspects of IT goods & services
- Good understanding of OHS
- Must have a smart phone and agree to tracking
- Must be willing to work on alternate weekends and afterhours as part of Standby agreement.
- Certification in Dell, Lenovo, HP, Lexmark, etc…. will be an advantage.
- Repairing Laptops and Desktops.
Desired Skills:
- N+
- A+
- Mcse
- Field Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate