Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ IT Technician.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.
- Skills and experience required.
- Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.
- A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).
- Own vehicle.
- Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.
- Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)
- Production application support.
Responsibilities:
- Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.
- Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
- Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
- Evaluate and modify systems performance.
- Identify user needs.
- Determine network and system requirements.
- Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
- Ensure network connectivity throughout InSync infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.
- Maintain network servers.
- Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
- Desktop support for infrastructure and software.
Desired Skills:
- Information Systems
- IT Technician
- Logistics Industry
- Software