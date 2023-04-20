IT Technician

Apr 20, 2023

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Johannesburg area is currently looking to employ IT Technician.
Requirements:

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6.
  • Skills and experience required.
  • Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.
  • A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).
  • Own vehicle.
  • Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.
  • Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)
  • Production application support.

Responsibilities:

  • Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.
  • Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
  • Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
  • Evaluate and modify systems performance.
  • Identify user needs.
  • Determine network and system requirements.
  • Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
  • Ensure network connectivity throughout InSync infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.
  • Maintain network servers.
  • Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
  • Desktop support for infrastructure and software.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Systems
  • IT Technician
  • Logistics Industry
  • Software

