Apr 20, 2023

Remote / Hybrid / Port Elizabeth

What is expected from you?
As a Java developer, you will work with internal teams to design and develop high quality code and applications.

Why should you work for our client?

  • Join a team of 15+ developers
  • You feel part of a community, you’re not just a number
  • Work with a caring team that is always ready to help you
  • We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology
  • We protect our developers and don’t believe in overtime as a rule.
  • You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work
  • Team members are not over worked and we respect people’s personal time
  • There is a great relationship between team members
  • No micro-management!
  • We have bi-annual career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning
  • We send you on conferences, in order for you to learn and experience new things

Requirements:

  • At least 3 years software development experience.
  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.
  • Exposure to the full software life cycle.
  • Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in Java (version 8+) and experience of Spring Boot (version 2.3+) to create web APIs.
  • Experience of creating unit tests.
  • Exposure to software management tools GIT or Git Hub.
  • Expert with architecture styles/APIs e.g., REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC
  • Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.
  • Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.
  • Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Responsibilities:

  • Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.
  • Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
  • All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • GIT
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • JSON
  • RPC

