Junior Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior Developer.



Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

1-3 Years of experience in C#, PHP, Java and Angular.

Knowledge of basic coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.

Basic programming experience.

Knowledge of databases and operating systems.

Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.

Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.

Detail-oriented.

Basic eCommerce knowledge and understanding is advantageous.

Some skills and experience in the use of GIT as version control.

Experience in Linux (advantageous)Valid code B driver’s license and own transport.

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.

Responsibilities:

Assisting the senior development team members with all aspects of software design, coding, and testing.

Attending and contributing to company development meetings.

Learning the codebase of the various projects that you are on and improving your coding skills.

Writing and maintaining good quality code with as few errors as possible.

Writing and maintaining unit tests for automation and evolution of our CI/CD implementation across projects.

Resolving and fixing bugs that are noticed in projects that you are working on.

Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.

Responding to requests from the development team.

Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

