Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A lateral thinking Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer who is passionate about solving complex problems is sought by a dynamic GIS Software Specialist. You will be working on multiple exciting projects while keeping your finger on the pulse of the latest tech trends. The ideal candidate will be a keen all-rounder who is happy to work on their own and manage his or her own time. Your skillset must include Python, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, Linux, RDBMS back-end, Git and UI/UX.

DUTIES:

You will work on front-end or back-end development but need to understand server/client communication. We will expect that you can keep yourself abreast of the latest trends in our preferred software stack and have a keen willingness to continuously learn.

You will be on several projects at the same time, but each of these will be built on variations of the same stack.

You will be involved with Open Source software development methodology because we believe in Open Source collaboration and philosophy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Python.

JavaScript.

HTML5 and CSS3.

Linux-based OS environment.

RDBMS back-end.

Git version control.

UI / UX / design.

A fast and reliable internet connection.

A noise free environment for online meetings.

Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online.

Working with multiple projects and teams.

Advantageous –

Flask, Django.

PostgreSQL RDBMS with PostGIS.

Geographic Information Systems.

Docker.

QGIS and other Geospatial software (C++, Qt, C, Java).

Mobile (iOS, Android, Cross-platform).

REST architecture style.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive “can-do” attitude.

Self-organised and efficient.

A good command of English, both written and spoken and overall strong communicator – Communication with clients, team members and management.

Enjoys working in a fast-paced environment.

COMMENTS:

