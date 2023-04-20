PHP Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Apr 20, 2023

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a PHP developer (Hybrid/Remote).

Requirements:

  • At least 3 years PHP development experience.
  • Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.
  • Exposure to the full software life cycle.
  • Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in PHP.
  • Experience of creating unit tests.
  • Exposure to software management tools like GIT or Git Hub.
  • Experience working with APIs e.g. REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.
  • Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.
  • Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Responsibilities:

  • Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.
  • Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
  • All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP Development
  • GIT
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • JSON
  • RPC

