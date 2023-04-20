Product and Technical Support Lead (Digital Solutions) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 20, 2023

  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
  • Oversee the day-to-day operations of the Support Teams
  • Act as a senior agent who will drive customer satisfaction through customer support
  • Provide direct supervision of the technical support staff which may include: recruitment and evaluations
  • Be the point of contact when it comes to technical issues on products
  • Record and track clients/service providers SLAs and workflows
  • Provide support where needed for both internal and external customers.
  • Manage and report on all incoming technical support inquiries
  • On-board all new technical support team members
  • Assist in the creation of the team KPIs as well as monitor and report on results
  • Be actively involved with the operational delivery
  • Ensure that all customer inquiries and issues are solved correctly and in a prompt and professional

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelors Degree
  • Information Technology
  • Leadership skills
  • Technical skills
  • Digital solutions
  • Distribution

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

