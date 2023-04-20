Project Manager

Our client is seeking a Project Manager (Digital, Engineering and Manufacturing Graduate Development and Placement Programme) to join their team, based in East London for a short-term contract; (5 days per week). Successful candidate will develop a framework for a programme for the skills development and placement of Digital, Engineering and Manufacturing graduates. Minimum Requirements:- B Degree in ICT / Engineering with a minimum of 10 years relevant working experience in ICT / Engineering Experience in Project Management will be an added advantage. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

