Project Manager (Artisan Development and Placement Programme)

Our client is seeking a Project Manager (Artisan Development and Placement Programme) to join their team, based in East London for a short-term contract; (4 days per week). Duties to include (amongst others):- Develop a framework for Artisan Development and Placement Programme Manage the process of securing an implementation partner that shall be tasked with the facilitation of resource mobilisation, development and placement of artisans. Minimum Requirements:- B Degree in Arts / Commerce / Built Environment with a minimum of 10 years relevant working experience of which 3 years should be in skills development Project Management will be an added advantage. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Artisan

People Development

Project Management

Resource Management

Skills Development

