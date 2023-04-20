Project Manager (Central Economic Research and Development Intelligence Facility Establishment)

Our client is seeking a Project Manager (Central Economic Research and Development Intelligence Facility Establishment) to join their team, based in East London for a short-term contract; (2 days per week). Successful candidate will be responsible for development of concept and plan for establishment of a central Eastern Cape Economic Research and Development Intelligence Facility. Minimum Requirements:- Masters in Commerce / Development Studies / Engineering with a minimum of 10 relevant working experience of which 3 years should be in research / academia Experience in Project Management will be an added advantage. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

