Project Manager (Central Economic Research and Development Intelligence Facility Establishment)

Apr 20, 2023

Our client is seeking a Project Manager (Central Economic Research and Development Intelligence Facility Establishment) to join their team, based in East London for a short-term contract; (2 days per week). Successful candidate will be responsible for development of concept and plan for establishment of a central Eastern Cape Economic Research and Development Intelligence Facility. Minimum Requirements:- Masters in Commerce / Development Studies / Engineering with a minimum of 10 relevant working experience of which 3 years should be in research / academia Experience in Project Management will be an added advantage. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Academic Development
  • Development
  • Economic Research
  • Engineering
  • Project Management
  • Research

