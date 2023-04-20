Project Manager (Investment and Trade Coordination)

Our client is seeking a Project Manager (Investment and Trade Coordination) to join their team, based in East London for a short-term contract; (4 days per week). Successful candidate will undertake support activities relating to the establishment of the Provincial Investment Council (PIC) and its support structures. Minimum Requirements:- B Degree in Commerce / Development Studies with a minimum of 10 yrs relevant working experience of which 3 years should be in trade / investment coordination or development management Experience in liaising with stakeholders at a high level and secretariat competencies will be an added advantage. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Development

Investments

Stakeholder Management

Trade Marketing

